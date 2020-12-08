Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Disney to announce major Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar news this week

Disney to announce major Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar news this week

New releases and updates across Disney's slate are expected to land on Thursday.

Black Widow

Despite the challenges this year has brought to the film industry, Disney and all of its many subsidiaries have still managed to put out original content – even if some projects, including Mulan and Artemis Fowl, skipped cinemas to be released on-demand instead.

Advertisement

Now, Deadline has reported the House of Mouse will announce its upcoming slate on 10th December during an investor meeting. It is expected Disney will also give an update on existing projects.

This could mean big news for its Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar properties, despite many of their current projects still awaiting theatrical release amid continued cinema closures due to the pandemic.

It’s likely Disney will confirm casting news for upcoming Marvel and Lucasfilm projects. There could also be some news on the Cassian Andor spin-off, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and even Taika Waititi’s secret Star Wars movie.

Deadline reported that Disney would also confirm Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Cruella would all bypass a theatrical release and launch on Disney+, following in the footsteps of Pixar’s Soul.

It is highly unlikely this will be the case for Marvel’s Black Widow, which is expected to land in cinemas 7th May 2021. We may, however, get some updates on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ releases, including updates on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. WandaVision is already confirmed for a 15th January release on the streamer.

Advertisement

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available on Disney+ on Fridays – sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Jungle Book

Exclusive The Jungle Book’s Bare Necessities voted the most uplifting song on Disney+

Mushu in Mulan

Mushu’s songs were cut from Disney’s Mulan after Eddie Murphy ‘refused to sing’

Buzz Lightyear original designs released ahead of Pixar Fest 2020

Buzz Lightyear’s surprising original look sketches released for Pixar Fest

Mulan witch

What age rating is Mulan?