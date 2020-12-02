When is Home Alone on TV? How to watch the Christmas movie online

Let’s be honest, few people are as synonymous with Christmastime as Macaulay Culkin: he’s up there with Mariah Carey and Noddy Holder in the festive holy trinity.

In the aptly named Home Alone, he goes through exactly what the title suggests – living out every child’s ill-advised wish of being left without supervision, when his parents and siblings accidentally jet off to Paris without him.

While the situation would likely be far less exciting in reality – and those robbers would have received far worse injuries – the comedy has become a phenomenon that is a Christmas tradition for many.

Before Disney releases the inevitable Home Alone reboot, here’s how you can enjoy the charming original this Christmas, whether it’s your first viewing or your 100th…

Find out where you can watch Home Alone below.

When is Home Alone on TV this Christmas?

Sadly, Home Alone will not be airing on TV over Christmas this year.

Its sequels will be getting a primetime showing, however – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is on Channel 4 on Christmas Day (Friday 25th December) at 5:30pm, while the slightly less-beloved Home Alone 3 follows on Channel 4 at 2:55pm on Boxing Day (Saturday 26th December).

Where can I watch Home Alone online and on demand?

As one of the greatest family films of all time, it is perhaps fitting that Home Alone (and its sequels) are streaming on Disney Plus this Christmas.

Home Alone is not currently available to stream on other services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or NOW TV, but you can rent or buy the Christmas classic on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Sky Store.

Home Alone movies: How many films are there?

20th Century Fox

Following on from the first movie (released in 1990), there was a 1992 sequel – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which saw Kevin… well, you can guess.

Home Alone 3 followed in 1997, though this threequel focused on a new young protagonist – Alex Pruitt (Alex D Linz) – who must battle both the chickenpox and four burglars working for a North Korean terrorist group (yes, really).

Though the Home Alone series hasn’t returned to cinemas since, two TV movie spin-offs have followed – 2002’s Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House saw a recast Kevin McCallister (Mike Weinberg) again up against Marv (with French Stewart replacing original actor Daniel Stern), while 2012’s Home Alone: The Holiday Heist again focused on a new lead, with Christian Martyn playing 10-year-old Finn Baxter.

Home Alone house: Where was Home Alone filmed?

The exterior scenes for the McCallister house in the original Home Alone were filmed on location at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the North Shore village of Winnetka, Illinois.

The house’s main staircase, basement, attic and some of the first floor landing were also used for interior shots, while all other parts of Kevin’s home were built on a sound stage to allow more space for crew and equipment.

Rent or buy Home Alone on Amazon Prime Video