Taylor Swift announces surprise film on Disney+ – how to watch Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Taylor Swift surprised (and delighted) fans with the shock announcement of a new concert film today (24th November).

Advertisement

The Cardigan hitmaker informed Twitter the intimate film, titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, would be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

It was filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and features Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performing her latest album Folklore in full.

She also reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift’s new film on Disney+.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore on Disney+ release date

Taylor Swift’s new concert film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will be available to stream from midnight tonight PST.

Disney have confirmed UK fans will be able to watch it from 8.01am tomorrow morning (25th November).

How to watch Taylor Swift’s Folklore on Disney+

You can get access to Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions by signing up to Disney Plus for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

It follows Taylor’s decision to make her concert film City of Lover available to stream on Disney+ earlier this year.

Is there a trailer for Folklore on Disney+?

Taylor Swift dropped a teaser trailer for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on social media along with the surprise announcement.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life – if we’re going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.

“[Folklore is] an album that allows you to feel your feelings and it’s a product of isolation,” she says. “This could’ve been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead I think this album was a real flotation device.”

Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement ???? You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions arrives on Disney+ on 25th November December 2020. Sign up for to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.