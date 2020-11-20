When is Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square on Netflix?

Dolly Parton has had a very busy year –not only has she been funding coronavirus vaccine research, she’s also appearing in a brand new Christmas movie for Netflix.

Advertisement

Musical film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square stars Parton alongside Mamma Mia star Christine Baranski – read on for everything you need to know.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square released on Netflix?

The film lands on the streamer well in advance on Christmas itself – on Sunday 22nd November.

What is Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square about?

According to the official plot synopsis provided by Netflix, “A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas.

“However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart.

“This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts.”

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square cast

Mamma Mia and The Good Wife star Christine Baranski leads the cast as Regina Fuller, while Parton herself takes on the role of Angel.

Other cast members include Treat Williams (127 Hours, Everwood) as Carl Pellam, Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) as Margeline, Josh Segarra (Orange is the new Black) as Pastor Christian Hathaway, Jeanine Mason (Roswell, Mew Mexico) as Felicity Sorenson and Mary Lane Haskell (Law and Order: SVU) as Jenna Hathaway.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square filming location: Where was it shot?

Despite its Christmas setting, the film was actually shot in summer 2019 – in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square trailer

You can take a sneak peek at what to expect from the film by watching the all-singing, all-dancing trailer below:

Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square arrives on Netflix on Sunday 22nd November. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide