When is Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square on Netflix?

Everything you need to know about the new Netflix Christmas musical starring Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski.

Dolly Parton has had a very busy year –not only has she been funding coronavirus vaccine research, she’s also appearing in a brand new Christmas movie for Netflix.

Musical film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square stars Parton alongside Mamma Mia star Christine Baranski – read on for everything you need to know.

When is Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square released on Netflix?

The film lands on the streamer well in advance on Christmas itself – on Sunday 22nd November.

What is Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square about?

According to the official plot synopsis provided by Netflix, “A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer – right before Christmas.

“However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart.

“This is the story about family, love, and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts.”

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square cast

Mamma Mia and The Good Wife star Christine Baranski leads the cast as Regina Fuller, while Parton herself takes on the role of Angel.

Other cast members include Treat Williams (127 Hours, Everwood) as Carl Pellam, Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) as Margeline, Josh Segarra (Orange is the new Black) as Pastor Christian Hathaway, Jeanine Mason (Roswell, Mew Mexico) as Felicity Sorenson and Mary Lane Haskell (Law and Order: SVU) as Jenna Hathaway.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square filming location: Where was it shot?

Despite its Christmas setting, the film was actually shot in summer 2019 – in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square trailer

You can take a sneak peek at what to expect from the film by watching the all-singing, all-dancing trailer below:

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square arrives on Netflix on Sunday 22nd November.

