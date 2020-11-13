Jingle Jangle star and director reveal if the festive Netflix film could get a sequel

The director and stars of Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey are wishing for a sequel, as the festive musical drops on the streaming service.

The movie tells the story of genius inventor Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker), whose passion for life is stamped out by tragedy, but who finds joy once more with a little help from his granddaughter, Journey (newcomer Madalen Mills).

If the film is a hit with audiences, there’s certainly scope for further adventures with these characters and the team behind Jingle Jangle hope they get the chance to bring those stories to life.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Whitaker was asked whether he would like to return to the role of Jeronicus Jangle and answered in no uncertain terms.

“I’d love to,” he said. “I think this is an amazing character that David [Talbert, director] has created and an amazing universe. Especially working with David on it, he has such an imagination and so much heart and joy that it kind of uplifts you as an artist.

“It make you feel like you’re doing something really magical and special, so I’d like to continue doing that – it doesn’t happen very often, hardly ever.”

Jingle Jangle director David Talbert is no stranger to the season, with this being his third festive flick after 2016’s Almost Christmas and 2o17’s El Camino Christmas, the latter also being a Netflix exclusive.

He also expressed interest in returning to helm a sequel to his original musical, while praising the performance of his Academy Award-winning lead actor.

Talbert told RadioTimes.com: “Forest Whitaker has breathed life into what I believe will be one of the iconic characters, up there with Willy Wonka, Mary Poppins, Caractacus Potts, Doctor Dolittle, it’ll go along with those iconic roles.

“I love the universe, I was blessed to work with him to breathe life into this character and I’d love to continue and I think the audiences will too.”

Jingle Jangle is part of Netflix’s slate of festive programming this year, which also includes romcoms Holidate and Operation Christmas Drop, as well as the eagerly anticipated sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is streaming now on Netflix.