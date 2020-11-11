Jingle Jangle soundtrack: All of the original songs in Netflix’s Christmas musical

While there will always be a huge fan following for certain classic musicals, it’s always exciting to see a brand new production make its debut.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is an extravagant festive feature from Netflix, which pairs catchy songs with the magic and wonder of the season.

The film has also been able to attract some major talent from the music business, with John Legend on board as a producer and Usher performing the lead single.

Find out more about all the songs on the Jingle Jangle soundtrack below.

“This Day” performed by Justin Cornwell (young Jeronicus) and Sharon Rose (Joanne Jangle)

A bright and optimistic tune performed by a young Jeronicus and his wife, Joanne, at the start of the film, when his workshop is still bursting with life and creativity.

An alternate version of “This Day” has been released, with Usher and Kiana Lede providing the vocals. Listen below:

“Borrow Indefinitely” performed by Ricky Martin (Don Juan Diego)

The villainous doll Don Juan Diego tempts a young Gustafson with his dastardly plan.

“Miles and Miles” performed by Marisha Wallace

“Not The Only One” performed by Madalen Mills (Journey Jangle)

Young Journey prepares to visit her estranged grandfather at this workshop.

“Magic Man G” performed by Keegan-Michael Key (Gustafson)

Gustafson revels in his position as the top toymaker in the land.

“Over and Over” performed by Forest Whitaker (Jeronicus Jangle)

Jeronicus reflects on how his life has taken a downward turn.

“Square Root of Possible” performed by Madalen Mills (Journey Jangle)

Journey expresses her love for invention and celebrates her limitless potential.

“Miles and Miles Reprise” performed by Lisa Davina Phillips (Mrs Johnston) and Marisha Wallace

“Make It Work” performed by Forest Whitaker (Jeronicus Jangle) and Anika Noni Rose (Jessica Jangle)

Jeronicus prepares for an emotional reunion.

“With Love” performed by Forest Whitaker (Jeronicus Jangle)



Jingle Jangle is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 13th November.