See first-look trailer for Kristen Stewart’s lesbian Christmas rom-com Happiest Season

Things get very awkward at an upper middle-class family Christmas in new rom-com Happiest Season when daughter Harper (Mackenzie Davis) invites her girlfriend Abby (Twilight star Kristen Stewart) home for the festive season but has neglected to tell her ultra conventional parents that she’s a lesbian.

Cue the most situational of sit-coms and an event that could turn into a giant turkey in the wrong hands. Fortunately the trailer promises enough cute set-ups and star turns from a cast that also includes GLEE star Alison Brie, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza, Mary Steenburgen and Schitt’s Creek actor Daniel Levy to suggest it may just be a gift we weren’t expecting.

The Hulu feature film is based around the straightforward premise that meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realise that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder.

Abby begins to question the whole basis of their relationship when she learns that Harper has kept their relationship a secret. Will Harper find the inner strength to be honest with herself and her family? Of course she will, but that’s not the point.

Happiest Season revolves around the classic Christmas themes of bad jumpers, sibling rivalry, self-acceptance and dysfunctional dynasties, which pull themselves apart before healing in time for the Boxing Day sales.

A sample of the dialogue: “This is why I avoid Christmas, it brings out the worst in everything.”

Abby complains at one point: “Do you know how painful it is to watch the person I love hide me?”

Harper responds: “I’m not hiding you — I’m hiding me!”

Happiest Season is directed by star of Veep and The Handsmaid’s Tale, Clea DuVall, from a script she wrote with Mary Holland.

Happiest Season will be available to stream or buy in the UK from Thursday 26th November.

#HappiestSeason is coming to the UK! Starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, @MarySteenburgen, Victor Garber, Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) and @danjlevy, come out and meet the family this Christmas. Available to rent or buy on November 26th. pic.twitter.com/cGZaKxXERy — Happiest Season UK (@HappiestFilmUK) November 9, 2020

