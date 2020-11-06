Harry Styles and Florence Pugh thriller Don’t Worry Darling halted by COVID outbreak

The period thriller starring British actors Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling, has been derailed by a positive COVID-19 test and the key stars are quarantining after coming into contact with the person.

Advertisement

Don’t Worry Darling also co-stars Star Trek actor Chris Pine and Humans actress Gemma Chan and is being helmed by Booksmart director Olivia Wilde, who was recently appointed the director of the upcoming Marvel female superhero blockbuster.

EW confirmed that the diagnosis was made during routine cast and crew tests and, due to their close proximity, the leading stars have gone into a 14-day quarantine.

The production “pauses” are becoming common on film productions, with The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion both suffering short delays for the same reason recently.

Not much is known about the plot of Don’t Worry Darling but it is reportedly a 1950s psychological thriller about a woman in a small, isolated utopian community in the Californian desert who learns her husband is concealing something dark and dangerous.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

One Direction star Styles took over the role originally due to go to Shia LaBeouf, who had to leave the production because of a scheduling conflict.

The Midsommar and Little Women star Pugh also has a major role as elite spy Yelena Belova in the Scarlett Johansen Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, delayed by Disney until May 2021.

Don’t Worry Darling is written by Wilde’s frequent collaborator Katie Silberman and, besides Booksmart, the pair are also working on the MCU superhero movie for Sony, thought to be about Spider-Woman.

Wilde will reportedly completely revamp the Spider-Woman concept.

Wilde told Evan Ross Katz on the Shut Up Evan podcast: “Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me.”

She added: “I’m just honoured to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying, ‘We are not only going to step in and try and tell this story like men do, we’re actually going to reframe the stories themselves.'”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.