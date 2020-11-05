When is Jeremy Irons film Munich on Netflix?

Based on Robert Harris’ acclaimed book, Netflix film Munich is an original spy thriller set in 1938 and starring Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons as former British prime minister Neville Chamberlain.

An advocate of peace, Chamberlain famously secured The Munich Agreement, signed by both himself and Hitler; but history now shows that the agreement proved to be a resounding failure, with World War Two breaking out just a year later.

Harris said of Irons’ casting: “It’s great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons’ stature playing Neville Chamberlain. This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light.”

Filming is already underway in Germany as of November 2020, with a release date scheduled for sometime in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far about the project.

Munich release date on Netflix

The film Munich is due for release on Netflix in 2021.

Filming began in Germany in November, with further filming due to take place in the UK, according to Deadline.

Munich cast

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen) will headline the project and star as Neville Chamberlain. Also cast is 1917 actor George McKay, playing a British civil servant named Hugh Legat, while Martin Wuttke, who played Adolf Hitler in Inglourious Basterds, will reprise the role here.

Also starring are August Diehl, Jannis Niehwöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, and Erin Doherty, who plays Princess Anne in The Crown season four.

Munich plot

The film, set in 1938 prior to the start of World War Two, sees two old friends, a British and a German diplomat, both travel to Munich for an emergency conference.

With Europe on the precise of a second world war and Hitleron the brink of invading Czechoslovakia, the two friends (Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartmann)are dawn into dangerous political subterfuge.

The Crown’s Christian Schwochow will helm the project, while the script is penned by The Hollow Crown’s Ben Power.

Is there a trailer for Munich?

There’s no trailer yet for Netflix film Munich, but we’ll keep this page updated.

