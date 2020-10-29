The Crown’s Claire Foy to star in period horror-thriller Dust

The Crown actress Claire Foy will star in a Depression-era horror-thriller, Dust, for the world’s biggest movie company Disney’ and their Searchlight production arm.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Foy would play the central role of a woman who is increasingly unsettled and disturbed in 1930s Oklahoma by the incessant, violent dust storms that whip up. Her psychological well-being is destabilised but he thought that a mysterious presence is threatening her family. The woman decides to take desperate action in a bid to protect them and herself.

Dust was pitched at the Cannes virtual film market in June and was an attractive project because of the actress attached, but also because it was fairly self-contained production: it will be set in a farmhouse far from other civilisation, with a small number of roles and a “minimalist aesthetic”. An almost perfect scenario for these COVID-19-restricted times.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dust will be co-directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, a staff writer on the HBO Westworld series, from a script that Crouse penned.

Foy has serious star wattage after her two seasons playing Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix drama The Crown, for which she won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.

Her next release will be Louis Wain, co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which is the real-life tale of the Victorian artist of the title (famed for his humanistic paintings of domestic cats) and his wife, Emily. It co-stars Toby Jones and is currently scheduled for release in 2021.

As well, Foy will co-star with James McAvoy in the English language version of the French movie, My Son. This project is unusual because McAvoy won’t be given a script during filming of the mysterious tale of a boy’s disappearance.

Foy, 36, is also developing a film project based on the Charlotte McConaghy novel Migrations, an unusual narrative about a young woman’s journey accompanying what could be the final flight of Antarctica’s terns.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.