Uncharted star Tom Holland reveals first look at film adaptation in character as Nathan Drake

Tom Holland has given fans a sneak peek at the film adaptation of video game Uncharted with a photo of him as protagonist Nathan Drake.

Advertisement

The Marvel star posted a pic of himself as the iconic fortune hunter, dressed in roughed-up adventure gear, with the caption: “It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted.”

The post follows an earlier tweet by Nathan Drake’s voice actor in the games Nolan North, who revealed pictures from the film’s set earlier in the day and praised Holland’s performance as his character.

“Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have Tom Holland continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit Uncharted,” he wrote on Twitter.

Holland, who’s infamous for accidentally revealing secret details about upcoming projects, swiftly followed it up by writing: “Do you think Sony would be p****d if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now.”

Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now. https://t.co/Ie99tKLha4 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) October 22, 2020

North wasn’t the only one impressed with Tom’s performance in the role, with many fans taking to Twitter to praise his resemblance to the character. “King you look exactly like him,” one fan wrote, while another tweeted, “Looking good, Nate.”

The upcoming action film, which has been through six directors since pre-production, stars Spiderman’s Holland as Drake and Transformers’ Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s mentor and father figure Victor Sullivan, while Antonia Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle are also set to appear.

Production on the film officially resumed in July after COVID-19 forced filming to shut down in March.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The film is expected to serve as a prequel to the games which will explore the origins of Nathan Drake, Victor Sullivan and their relationship.