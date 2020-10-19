When is Respect movie’s released date? What we know about the Aretha Franklin biopic

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is taking on the lead role in the most hotly anticipated biopic of recent years: the extraordinary life of the late, great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

Advertisement

Speaking about the daunting role, Hudson revealed that she had been handpicked for the role by Franklin herself: “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honoured that she picked me to play her. I mean, who can say that? And again, I would have never done it without her wishes.” (via Entertainment Weekly).

In the same interview, Hudson spoke about the struggles the revered singer-songwriter went through, “having to experience so much so soon, and then to have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders, that’s a lot. I can understand that.”

Directed by Liesl Tommy (Jessica Jones, The Walking Dead), Respect follows Franklin from her church choir days to super stardom in the 1960s, and features some of the icon’s greatest hits. The film will reportedly end its narrative in 1972, when Aretha released her famous album Amazing Grace.

With a star-studded line-up featuring Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige, this biopic is set to be the ultimate tribute to the shining star, who was involved in its production before her death in 2018.

Here’s everything we know so far about Respect, its release date and who’s in the cast.

When is Respect movie’s release date?

Respect is due to land in US cinemas on 15th January 2021.

The film was originally set for release on 14 August 2020, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film’s arrival date was pushed back.

Hopefully with cinemas now allowed to reopen in the UK, Respect won’t be delayed any further.

MGM

What is Respect about?

This biopic tells the story of legendary US singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin (Jennifer Hudson) as she attempts to find her voice in 1960’s America and make her mark on the music industry.

Directed by Insecure and and Jessica Jones’ Liesl Tommy, the film follows the rise of Franklin’s soul career “from a child singing in her father’s church choir, to her international stardom”.

While MGM has given us just a glimpse of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson as the I Say a Little Prayer singer, judging by the trailer, we can expect to see the Dreamgirls star belt some of Franklin’s greatest hits throughout the film.

Audra MacDonald, who plays Aretha’s mother in the film, has revealed that the film will delve into the darker moments of the soul singer’s life, potentially surprising some viewers who have grown up listening to her voice.

“It’s a part of Black American culture — if you’re of a certain age, Aretha was in your house in some way, shape, or form. I don’t remember my life without her voice,” MacDonald told Entertainment Weekly. “So I don’t want to say I was surprised at what I learned, but in some ways it made sense because the depth to which she goes to the bottom of her soul, to the bottom of her toes when she sings, that has to come from someone who’s known all of it — known joy, known sorrow, known absolute pain and grief.”

Hudson added: “I think she [Aretha] grew her shield, her wall, at a very early age, and the way she found to express herself was through her music. That was her outlet.”

Is there a trailer for Respect?

Yes! Respect’s first trailer debuted at the BET Awards on 29th June, teasing fans with a clip of Hudson singing one of Franklin’s most well-known hits (from which the film gets its title) and whilst showcasing Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans and Marc Maron in their supporting roles.

The trailer also features Hudson delivering one of Franklin’s most famous lines: “You have got to disturb the peace, when you can’t get no peace.”

Who is in the cast of Respect?

Dreamgirls’ Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul and appears to put her Academy Award-winning vocals to use throughout.

Respect also features Forest Whitaker (The Crying Game, Black Panther) as baptist minister and civil rights activist CL Franklin, while Marlon Wayans (the Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks) portrays Franklin’s first husband Ted White.

Broadway legend Audra McDonald (Beauty and the Beast, The Good Wife) plays Franklin’s mother Barbara, and acting opposite her is Marc Maron (GLOW, Joker) as music producer Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as composer James Cleveland and Mary J. Blige as singer Dinah Washington.

Other cast members include Tate Donovan (Hercules, The OC), Heath Headley, Kimberley Scott, Saycon Sengbloh and Hailey Kilgore.

MGM

Advertisement

Respect will be released in UK cinemas in January 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.