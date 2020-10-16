When to expect the new Paw Patrol movie – and how to watch it

Popular animated Nickelodeon series Paw Patrol is set to get its own movie spin-off – with a star-studded cast of actors lined up to lend their voices to the production.

The series has been a big hit with young audiences since it debuted back in 2013, telling of young boy who helps to protect his community of Adventure Bay with help from a sizeable crew of search-and-rescue dogs.

Read on for everything you need to know about the film version, including how to watch and who is in the voice cast.

How to watch the Paw Patrol movie

The film is currently in production and as things stand a cinema release is planned in August 2021 – although for obvious reasons it is wise to take all release dates with a pinch of salt given the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully, we’ll see it in cinemas rather than online like the Scoob movie release on Amazon and iTunes.

Paw Patrol movie cast

A few A-listers have been signed up to provide voices for some of the animated characters, with reality star Kim Kardashian and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel leading the cast.

Other stars include Tyler Perry (Star Trek), Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Dax Shepard (The Ranch), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Ian Armitage (Big Little Lies), Marsai Martin (Black-ish) and Will Brisbin.

What will the Paw patrol movie be about?

The movie will reportedly see Ryder and his crew of pups tasked with preventing Mayor Humdinger from turning Adventure City into a state of chaos.

Further details about the plot have not been revealed so far – but rest assured we’ll let you know when we catch wind of more information.

Is there a Paw Patrol movie trailer?

Alas, there is no trailer available for the film yet – but we’ll be sure to drop one in here as soon as it lands.

