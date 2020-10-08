Kristen Stewart on the challenge of playing Princess Diana: “The accent is intimidating”

You may have heard that Elizabeth Debicki is set to star as Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown – but did you know Kristen Stewart is also slated to play the royal?

Advertisement

The Twilight star is currently waiting to portray Diana in upcoming movie Spencer (a titler referring to the Princess’ surname at birth), which focuses on her decision to divorce Prince Charles in 1996. And, as revealed in a new interview, she’s extensively preparing for the role.

“The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” Stewart told InStyle, revealing she is currently working with a dialect coach.

She added: “In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana – I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Spencer won’t be the first time Stewart has adopted a British voice for a role. The American actress previously showcased the accent while playing the titular role in 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman.

Speaking previously about Stewart’s role in the movie, Spencer director Pablo Larraín told Deadline: “Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery.

“Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her.”

A release date for Spencer has not yet been announced. Shooting for the project is set to start in January 2021.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.