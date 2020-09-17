The Batman resumes filming after second COVID-19 shutdown

Robert Pattinson’s superhero debut in The Batman is back on track after production was suspended two weeks ago when a member of the team, believed to be the star, tested positive for COVID-19.

A Warner Bros Pictures spokesperson confirmed the news to Variety: “Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the UK.”

Although it was never confirmed by either Warner Bros or his representatives, it’s believed that Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary shutdown.

Filming at Warner Bros studio at Leavesden, Hertfordshire, shut down on 3rd September while Pattinson recuperated and obviously quarantined.

The Batman director Matt Reeves said that the blockbuster was about one-quarter filmed when the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down the industry worldwide in March.

Reeves revealed to the New York Times in April that the crew had already been affected by COVID-19: “The whole thing is quite surreal. As much as we wanted to proceed, we wanted to make sure we were safe. We didn’t want anyone on our crew to get sick. But there was a crew member who actually got it, an incredible dialect coach named Andrew Jack, and he passed away. We were all in utter shock and heartbroken. It’s been weeks since we shut down, so I don’t think it was passed among the crew.”

The Batman co-stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Andy Serkis plays Batman/Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred, while Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, and Jeffrey Wright are also key figures in the DC Comics film.

The Batman is scheduled for release in October 2021.

