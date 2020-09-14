Disney+ announces release date for Onward starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt

Pixar feature film Onward will arrive on Disney+ on Friday 2nd October 2020.

The film was originally released in UK cinemas in March, not long before the pandemic forced the closure of cinemas, and boasts a starry voice cast including Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

It tells the story of two elf brothers who embark on a magical quest to spend one last day with their father, who had recently passed away.

The brothers’ journey sees them encounter all sorts of magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries – and when their mother Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realises they are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior (Octavia Spencer) to track them down.

The film won prominently positive reviews from critics, with Radio Times saying, “the blend of action, comedy and underling emotion proves unstoppably entertaining” in a four-star Onward review.

The imminent release date will come as good news for many families and Pixar fans who didn’t get the chance to watch the film in cinemas as a result of the short release window it had due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pixar’s next film, Soul, is currently set to be released in cinemas in November this year – after making it’s world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The film tells the story of a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn’t gone the way he expected, and who fins himself sent to to another realm to help someone find their passion.

All 21 Pixar feature films released prior to Onward, including Up, Finding Nemo and all four Toy Story films, are already available on Disney+, in addition to a number of the studio’s popular shorts.

