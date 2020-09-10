Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #7: Memento

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been desperately missing the cinema in recent weeks, and even though they’ve started opening again – and there’s a couple of major new films currently out – it seems likely that it will be a while before cinema-going habits are truly back to normal.

With that in mind, we’re continuing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – our interactive event based around some of the best movies showing on telly.

The concept is simple: we choose a film showing on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to watch alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting along with some interesting facts and trivia, asking you for to share your thoughts about the film we’ve chosen using the hashtag #RTFilmClub and running some new content revealing some interesting insights into the film of the week.

And if that wasn’t enough a video discussion between two of our experts goes live straight after the film has finished airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to check it out.

In previous weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond movies Casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked quite a bit of conversation on Twitter as to who should replace Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK, while more recently we opted for classic sci-fi sequels Back to the Future Part 3 and Blade Runner 2049, epic revenge thriller The Revenant, and space survival thriller Gravity.

With Christopher Nolan’s latest film Tenet currently out in cinemas, this week we’ve decided to dive back into the director’s back catalogue and are taking a look at his innovative psychological thriller Memento. Released in 2000, the film stats Guy Pearce as a man who has lost the ability to make new memories and is well known for its unusual narrative structure.

You can watch the film on Saturday 12th September at 9:45pm on BBC Two – join us as we take a look back at one of the most acclaimed films of the early twentieth century.

