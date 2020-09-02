How to watch Mulan on Disney+ – UK release date and premium access announced

After a very long wait, Disney fans will finally be able to watch the live action remake of Mulan this week, with the numerous delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and other factors finally over.

In something of an unusual release strategy, the film will first be available for subscribers of Disney+ who are willing to pay a premium fee for the film, forgoing a big screen release altogether in most territories.

Recently, Disney announced some more details about exactly how much UK users will have to pay for the film, while it has also now been revealed how long subscribers will need to wait if they want to watch it at no extra cost.

Read on for how to watch the film in the UK.

How to watch Mulan on Disney+ in the UK

First things first, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which you can get for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full year.

Once you’ve done that – or if you’ve already signed up – you can pay a premium £19.99 one of payment to get Mulan on your account, which will be available to watch on all Disney+ compatible devices.

You can also get Mulan on Apple, Google Play and the usual services for a cost.

How much does Mulan cost on Disney+?

A UK fee has now been officially released – with the film available at £19.99 for UK Disney+ subscribers when it is released on Friday 4th September, available to stream in UHD, HDR, and Dolby Audio.

This technically makes the film slightly cheaper than in the US – where it costs $30, which is roughly equivalent to £23. France will not have a one off payment, but there is no set release date in the country.

How many times can I watch Mulan?

Once you’ve purchased the film, so as long as you keep your subscription going the film will be yours – which will undoubtedly be good news for Disney fans who love a good rewatch.

Of course, those who don’t currently have a Disney+ subscription will have to fork a little bit more by subscribing to the platform first – but with such a vast wealth of content on the service that isn’t such a bad deal!

Will Mulan be free on Disney+ (eventually)?

Yes! Some viewers may wish to wait until the film is added to the platform for free – like all the rest of the movies on the streamer – and the good news is that there won’t be too long for those fans to wait.

According to Disne,y the film will be available to all UK subscribers from 4th December 2020 – just three months after the film’s initial release.

It’s been a long journey to a release date for Mulan, which was originally slated for a November 2018 release, before being pushed back when it took longer than expected to find an actress to play Mulan.

The remake was then slated for a 27th March 2020 release, but the COVID pandemic saw that postponed, with the later date of 21st August 2020 then also cancelled.

In announcing the new strategy Disney CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged that the price was high, but justified it by saying, “it’s fairly expensive to produce for consumers the quality we’re known for”.

He added, “Rather than simply rolling (the movie) into a free offering, we thought we can test anything when you have your own platform” and that the release was a “one-off” strategy, not a permanent business “windowing” model.

Mulan is the story of a young Chinese woman who defies societal expectations and dresses as a boy to go to war so her father is spared, and the film will star Chinese actress Liu Yifei in the title role, with the supporting cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Jet Li (Lethal Weapon 4) and Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha).