When is Jurassic World 3’s release date? Dominion’s cast, plot and all the details

The Jurassic Park franchise has spawned several films of the years – but few have caused quite as much excitement as the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

And the reason for that excitement? Several of the stars from the original fans have signed on to the project, meaning we’ll see Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles alongside regular Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Even better news is that after a delay to production caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the film is shooting once again, and Sam Neill revealed in August that his role began shooting on social media.

Read on for everything we know so far about Jurassic World: Dominion.

When is Jurassic World 3’s release date?

Jurassic World 3: Dominion is currently scheduled to release on 11th June 2021, however the coronavirus pandemic is likely to delay that date.

Filming on the Jurassic World sequel was due to start in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start date was delayed.

Now, though, filming is back on track, with star Sam Neill tweeting that he was beginning to shoot his scenes a few weeks after the rest of the production began in early July.

Even while filming had been paused, it looked like director Colin Trevorrow is still working away on the edit from home:

Who is in Jurassic World 3?

NBCUniversal

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are definitely returning as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady and former park manager Claire Greary, respectively. Isabella Sermon has also been announced to return as their newly adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood.

It’s also been confirmed that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will reprise iconic roles in Jurassic World 3. Director Colin Trevorrow will be bringing back the original three Jurassic Park stars, with Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill’s Dr Alan Grant all returning to the screen.

Hold onto your hats- gettin' my old one back on this week , and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet .Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya. With @LauraDern @BryceDHoward @prattprattpratt #JeffGoldblum @colintrevorrow I'm obviously a little more …grizzled now.. pic.twitter.com/zYtG5uadB2 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) August 2, 2020

Goldblum told Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio show last year: “Well, I guess those dinosaur movies are kind of scary. And we’re gonna do another one of those around these parts come this summer.

“[I’ll] be here shooting with Laura Dern and Sam O’Neill and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it. And I can’t wait.”

In February 2020, Deadline reported that Altered Carbon star Dichen Lachman had joined the cast, though her role is yet to be specified.

They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcom. #2021 pic.twitter.com/28jjkq7Y5P — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 25, 2019

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but there is a short film titled Battle at Big Rock. Check it out below:

Watch the all-new short film Battle at Big Rock now. #JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/17MhQ5YGcE — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 16, 2019

What will happen in Jurassic World 3?

Details are scarce, but the film will no doubt pick up after the shocking ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when the island was destroyed and dinosaurs were let loose into society. As the short film Battle at Big Rock (see above) suggests, it truly is a Jurassic World now, with dinosaurs living side-by-side with humans and causing disruptions at weddings, roads and campsites in particular (see: The Battle at Big Rock above).

We also know that hybrids will not be making a return following the debuts of the Indominus Rex and Indoraptor, bringing the focus back to regular ol’ dinosaurs.

Meanwhile as for what role the returning characters will play, Jeff Goldblum has teased that Drs Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant will face an extremely perilous event.

Speaking to Insider about the first scene he had shot with his original co-stars, he wrote, “It was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were – I can’t tell you much – but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space.

“”You’ll see – it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by – I can’t even tell you – a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.

There are a lot of animatronic things going on, so there is going to be less CGI I think, and lots of things that we can act with and see with our own eyes.

“We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we’re all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way.”

Well, let’s hope they get out of that one alive!

Get movie updates direct to your inbox

It’s also worth noting that several mobsters manage to purchase dinosaurs before the climax of the last film, likely setting up their return in Jurassic World 3 as antagonists with very powerful pets.

Director Colin Trevorrow has described the threequel as a “science thriller” which will be more in line with the original – though likely on a much larger scale.

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to land in UK cinemas 11th June 2021.