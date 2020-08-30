The New Mutants on track for biggest US box office weekend since pandemic began

The New Mutants has finally been released, giving the US cinema industry a much-needed boost after months of great uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the long-delayed Marvel film is on track to make around $8 million at the US box office this weekend alone, which would be the strongest result for a single release since before the pandemic.

Due to various cities implementing different lockdown controls, The New Mutants is opening in fewer cinemas than is typical for a superhero blockbuster, with theatres in New York and Los Angeles still largely shuttered.

As a result, $8 million would be deemed a reasonably good result given the circumstances, although it is considerably lower than what would be expected if the film was opening in so-called “normal times.”

It would easily be the biggest opening weekend since the coronavirus pandemic began, as cinemas have had little to exhibit besides a selection of indie flicks, retro throwbacks and Russell Crowe’s critically panned Unhinged.

If nothing else, it suggests that some people are ready and willing to return to movie theatres, most of which have introduced more stringent hygiene practices and distancing measures.

However, there are a number of fans who still feel uneasy about sharing an enclosed space with a group of strangers for the duration of a film’s runtime, questioning whether it is truly safe or wise.

Early reviews have not offered much incentive for those on the fence, as The New Mutants has earned a frosty reception from critics, with Forbes calling it the “worst X-Men movie ever.”

New Mutants star Maisie Williams spotted that particularly scathing take and humorously shared it to her Twitter profile, responding: “Sounds like a must see! Get your tickets now”

Sounds like a must see! ????????‍♀️ Get your tickets now ✨ https://t.co/4fqry3JAse — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 28, 2020

A horror-themed spin-off from the X-Men franchise, The New Mutants is set in a creepy hospital and follows a group of troubled young people as they manifest strange new powers.

Alongside Williams, the film features Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Peaky Blinders actress Anya Taylor-Joy, as well as Another Life‘s Blu Hunt and Teen Wolf’s Henry Zaga.

The New Mutants is in cinemas now.