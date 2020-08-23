The Batman trailer fascinates fans with “unrecognisable” Colin Farrell as The Penguin

DC Comics fans were excited by the appearance of the first trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson but much fascination was reserved for the appearance of Colin Farrell, as arch-villain The Penguin.

The handsome 44-year-old Irish actor was difficult to recognise, to say the least, in his momentary appearance and fans went into overdrive on social media.

“I had to search the eyes to confirm this is, in fact, my man Colin Farrell,” wrote one superfan on Twitter.

I had to search the eyes to confirm this is, in fact, my man Colin Farrell. #TheBatman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/VMwN70EoKJ — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 23, 2020

“Completely unrecognisable” was the overwhelming response from fans.

Wow, so #TheBatman teaser trailer is beyond SICK!! What is also astonishing is that this is Colin Farrell as Penguin!! He’s completely unrecognizable! Can’t wait to see this!!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/S0nyxf29q0 — Mateo Shulman (@mateoshulman) August 23, 2020

Many wondered why The Batman producers didn’t just hire Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Kind to play the role.

I can't tell if Colin Farrell is playing The Penguin or Richard Kind in #TheBatman, but I'm here for it. pic.twitter.com/T9rk5S93Bk — Win Whitehurst (@w_whitehurst) August 23, 2020

Farrell for his part has talked about how “ecstatic” he was to become part of the DC Comics world, playing Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

He told SFX magazine: “The whole prospect is really exciting. I’m ecstatic to be part of that universe. There are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon and those words are Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent… all of those things.”

The Dublin-born actor added: “I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original.

“It leans into it but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.”

Farrell talked of the impact Tim Burton’s Batman Returns (1992) had on him when he was a teen, especially Danny DeVito’s “devious” Penguin. It’s hard to see Farrell playing the role with the same degree of humour.

While many fans were fascinated with Robert Pattinson’s first appearance as Batman, and Farrell, a smaller group were going buzzing about the appearance of former EastEnders villain Alex Ferns (Trevor Morgan) as Commissioner Pete Savage.

Everyone losing it over Colin Farrell as The Penguin in #TheBatman trailer and totally ignoring Trevor from Eastenders. pic.twitter.com/86fGgDtxnk — Jonny Mann (@lankeymarlon) August 23, 2020

Ferns is fresh from his BAFTA Scotland TV Award for Best Actor for his role in HBO/Sky thriller series, Chernobyl.

Alex Ferns has gone from playing Trevor in Eastenders to landing roles in Chernobyl and #TheBatman.

His career took off!#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/tbmx1Zrbh3 — Jordan Stevens (@JordanStevens92) August 23, 2020

The Batman will resume production at Warner Bros Leavesden studios in Hertfordshire in early September, with the film scheduled for release in October 2021.

