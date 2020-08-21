When is The Flash movie released in UK cinemas? Cast, trailer and more

The Flash has been waiting quite some time for his own solo movie in the DC Extended Universe, but the lightning quick hero is finally set to take centre stage in a film next year, with Ezra Miller returning.

But even if he is the title character, it seems that The Flash himself might not be the most headline-grabbing aspect of the upcoming film, with news recently breaking that Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman, despite the fact that Robert Pattinson is set to play the same role in a separate film.

And if that wasn’t enough, it looks like Michael Keaton mat also set to play his version of Batman in the film too, a role he hasn’t played since Batman Returns in 1992.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Flash.

When is The Flash released in cinemas?

There’s still a little while to wait. The Flash was originally scheduled to hit theatres on 1st July 2022 but has now been brought forward to 3rd June 2022 as part of Warner Bros’ response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has also affected The Batman and Shazam 2.

Fans have already had to wait for a very long time to see a standalone film for the Scarlet Speedster, with Miller having already signed on as long ago as 2014 – so by the time we see the film, it’ll be almost a decade after the star agreed to play the character.

Of course in that time the character has appeared in other DC films but it can surely only be good news that he’s finally getting his own movie.

Who is in the cast?

Warner Bros.

As stated, Ezra Miller will take on the lead role of Barry Allen / The Flash. As for the rest of the cast we’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s been rumoured that Gal Gadot will make an appearance as an alternate version of Wonder Woman, and Billy Crudup is likely to return as Barry’s father Henry.

Kiersey Clemons shot scenes as Barry’s love interest Iris West for Justice League, but these were removed from the final cut, so it’s probable she’ll also appear in any Flash solo film.

There is a little bit more clarity surrounding those behind the camera. Andy Muschietti, who helmed both parts of the recent big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, will direct from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) – after a string of other names had previously been attached to the project.

And in August 2020 some very surprising news broke about some other stars who would be appearing in the film – with former Batmen Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both set to reprise their roles as the Caped Crusader.

Muschietti described Affleck’s role as “a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie”, while speaking to Vanity Fair, adding. “The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.

Meanwhile Keaton will recreate his Batman from Tim Burton’s 1989 movie and its 1992 sequel, with Muschietti describing it as a “substantial” part – and one of a number of the alternate-dimension heroes who would feature as we’ve seen before.

What is The Flash about?

According to previous announcements, the film will follow events of the Flashpoint comic, which sees the creation of an alternate timeline due to the Flash attempting to travel back in time to save his mother.

Miller has gone on record to say that “our precious DC universe will inevitably be torn asunder to an endless, headache-inducing fabric of multiversality” which certainly sounds, erm, intriguing.

And we now know a little bit more abut the multiverse that will reportedly be explored in the film, with director Andy Muschietti claiming that the movie is, “a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid.

“It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Muschietti further added that the film will explore the relationship between The Flash and Batman, telling Vanity Fair, “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think.

“They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands.”

Unfortunately, further details about the plot have not yet been made official, so it’s still anybody’s guess really – but it’s probably safe to expect a whole lot of running!

Is there a trailer for The Flash?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted when one emerges from the Speed Force.

