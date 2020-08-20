Accio, sequel! Prepare to apparate into the Wizarding world once more, with a follow-up to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in the works. Helmed David Yates, the currently untitled third instalment in the JK Rowling series will once again be set decades before the Harry Potter story.

Expected to star Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander, the upcoming big-screen adventure is also likely to see the return of Johnny Depp as dark lord Grindelwald.

However, like many Hollywood productions, filming on the movie was paused in Spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When can we expect it to fly into muggle cinemas? What is the exact plot of this new adventure? And who else is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know about Fantastic Beasts 3.

When will Fantastic Beasts 3 be released?

Fantastic Beasts 3 was originally scheduled for a 12th November 2021 release date. However, it’s unclear if this date will be delayed by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming for the movie halted in March 2020, with many scenes to be shot in Brazil, a country heavily hit by the crisis. However, as Variety reports, it is likely filming could continue in the UK in September 2020.

The first film couldn’t quite reach the levels of success set by the initial eight Harry Potter films (though that’s not to say it didn’t do well) and a couple of years later, the second film released to a box office low for the franchise.

Warner Bros. Pictures appear to have delayed the third in a planned five-film series so to ensure the narrative quality that fans have come to expect from the Wizarding World of J. K. Rowling.

What will Fantastic Beasts 3 be about?

Not much is known about Fantastic Beasts 3, but it has been hinted by J.K. Rowling to be set in the 1930s and/or in Rio de Janeiro, but none of that’s been clarified in any official way.

Otherwise, we know that the film will follow on from the events of the previous film, showing more of Johnny Depp as the main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald – a dark wizard of great power. In the first film, he was disguised as Percival Graves (played by Colin Farrell), head of security at the Magical Congress (MACUSA), until he’s exposed by Newt Scamander at the end of the film.

In the second film, we’re introduced to a young version of Albus Dumbledore and discover that long ago he made a magical blood pact with Grindelwald, precluding the wizards from causing each other harm. Dumbledore trying to destroy the pact looks to be a likely plot thread in the event that Jude Law is to return in this film as young Albus.

Who is in the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3?

You can expect to see Eddie Redmayne back as Newt Scamander with Johnny Depp confirmed to reprise his role as Grindelwald. They’ll potentially be joined by Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Katherine Waterstone (Tina), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) and Jude Law (Dumbledore).

When will we see Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer?

We probably won’t get a teaser until early 2021, with a full trailer following sometime after that.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is scheduled for release on 12th November 2021. Watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald for free with a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.