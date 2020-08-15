Accessibility Links

Which Disney Princess are you? Take our quiz to find out

Are you the Belle of the ball or the Snow Queen?

Everyone knows the Disney Princesses – and there are certainly a lot of them.

From 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves all the way up to, of course, Elsa from Frozen, the Disney Princesses have evolved from one-dimensional beauties pining for a prince to complex characters in their own right.

However, there’s plenty to love about each and every one of the growing number of Disney Princesses – but have you never wondered which one you’re most like after a Disney+ binge?

Perhaps you’ve always fancied life under the sea, and thought you could pull off Ariel’s fishtail?  Or perhaps you have luscious locks just as long as Rapunzel, and have a longing to explore the outside?

Well, today is your lucky day, as our little quiz will let you know for sure whether you should paint with all the Colours of the Wind or simply Let It Go. This personality test will let you know which free-spirited princess you really are, whether you’re royalty or not.

Take the quiz below – strictly no help from your animal sidekicks!

No matter which one you got, you can see all the princesses in action on Disney Plus – you can subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month. Can’t decide what to watch? Save valuable binging time with our round up of the best movies on Disney+ as well as best series on Disney+.

If you’re excited about the Mulan remake, you can read everything you need to know in our Mulan 2020 guide or read 24 mindblowing facts about the 1998 original.

See our TV Guide for more to watch.

