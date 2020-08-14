Full guide to super powers in Netflix’s Project Power

We’ve seen countless superhero films in recent years – with Marvel and DC movies dominating the box office around the world – but new Netflix movie Project Power approaches the genre in rather a different way.

The film revolves around a new pill that, when taken, will give the user super powers for five minutes – and given how many of those pills are taken during the film, we see plenty of different powers on display, all of which have been developed from characteristics of animals.

And of course, the powers don’t make those who use them invincible by any means – and even for those lucky enough to exhibit a power that doesn’t automatically kill them, there are real consequences.

Read on for a guide to the powers we see in the movie.

Art’s power

In a scene that sees Art and Robin discuss the pill, Art explains that he was one of the subjects originally tested for the pill and that he took it once but that it had huge repercussions and so he swore never to indulge again.

Later we learn that his power has similarities to an attack from a pistol shrimp – the most powerful animal on the planet, which, according to Art, “hit you so fast it vaporises the water around it, 800 degrees hotter than the surface of the sun.”

He continues that “the shock waves rips the flesh right off the bone, and when it’s all over it’s just Mr Shrimp sitting there, eating anything that’s left.”

Later in a climactic moment, we see Art’s power in action – and it’s every bit as dramatic as the above description suggests.

Invisibility

Invisibility is a power we’ve seen many times before on-screen – and is a common answer when asking what someone’s ideal power would be. In the film, a user who gets this power doesn’t actually become fully invisible per se, instead they obtain the ability to camouflage oneself, which essentially comes to the same thing.

Bulletproof