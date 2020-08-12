Tickets for Tenet go on sale as UK cinemas reopen in numbers from 26th August

Tickets to Christopher Nolan’s big budget intelligence thriller Tenet for its 26th August opening have gone on sale at UK cinema chains Vue and Cineworld.

Advertisement

There is much hype and expectation surrounding the Warner Bros blockbuster as the cinema industry has been hit doubly hard by the coronavirus pandemic: first by the COVID-19 related lockdown which affected the entire entertainment industry and, second, by the way many film companies opted to release big movies such as Mulan on streaming networks rather than wait for the cinema industry to reopen en masse globally.

The UK’s third biggest exhibitor Vue partially reopened on July 31st, with 10 of its 91 sites beginning to show movies in a limited setting, but Deadline reported that it intended to have all of its cinemas running in time for Tenet’s opening on Wednesday, 26th August.

Britain’s biggest cinema operator Cineworld has also begun to sell tickets to Tenet’s opening weekend.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tenet stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh and while few details of the plot are known about writer/director Christopher Nolan’s new epic, the official synopsis has some clues: “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.”

As is often the case with Nolan’s movies, including 2000’s Memento and 2010’s Inception, Tenet looks set to play with the laws of time in mind-bending ways.

Tenet was scheduled for release on 17th July, but coronavirus uncertainty led to a delay until 12th August, before it was pulled from the schedules completely. The new date of 26th August was announced by Warner Bros last week.

Warner Bros will experiment with a staggered release strategy, dropping the film in certain countries such as the UK deemed lower risk, while delaying its release in territories that remain badly affected.

“We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of the studio’s Pictures Group.

Tenet is seen as one of 2020’s biggest marquee movies and it’s hoped that it will be a major catalyst for reviving the industry. However, with the pandemic still so prevalent around the world, and spikes in cases in countries such as France and Spain, there must be some doubt whether Tenet will have the impact for which the industry is desperate.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.