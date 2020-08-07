A Knight Rider movie is in the works with producer James Wan

Talking car fans unite! Knight Rider – yes, that Knight Rider with David Hasselhoff’s massive hair – is getting a movie adaptation.

Although most plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will be set in the modern-day, according to Deadline.

There’s no word yet on whether The Hoff himself will return to the driver’s seat, but it’s been confirmed Aquaman director James Wan will produce. TJ Fixman, who wrote the story behind the Ratchet & Clank videogames, will pen the screenplay.

The original Knight Rider series aired for four seasons from 1982 to 1986. It starred Hasselhoff as the brilliantly-named Michael Knight, an agent for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). There he teamed up with the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), an artificially intelligent Pontiac Firebird Trans Am voiced by William Daniels.

As the show’s narrator explained at the start of each episode: “Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist.

“Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless in a world of criminals who operate above the law.”

Since it was originally cancelled, there have been several revival efforts. These include Knight Rider 2000 and Knight Rider 2010 and the short-lived Team Knight Rider series in 1997.

