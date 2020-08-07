Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. A Knight Rider movie is in the works with producer James Wan

A Knight Rider movie is in the works with producer James Wan

The new film, based on the David Hasselhoff TVs series, will be set in the modern-day.

Knight Rider

Talking car fans unite! Knight Rider – yes, that Knight Rider with David Hasselhoff’s massive hair – is getting a movie adaptation.

Advertisement

Although most plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will be set in the modern-day, according to Deadline.

There’s no word yet on whether The Hoff himself will return to the driver’s seat, but it’s been confirmed Aquaman director James Wan will produce. TJ Fixman, who wrote the story behind the Ratchet & Clank videogames, will pen the screenplay.

The original Knight Rider series aired for four seasons from 1982 to 1986. It starred Hasselhoff as the brilliantly-named Michael Knight, an agent for the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). There he teamed up with the Knight Industries Two Thousand (KITT), an artificially intelligent Pontiac Firebird Trans Am voiced by William Daniels.

As the show’s narrator explained at the start of each episode: “Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist.

“Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless in a world of criminals who operate above the law.”

Since it was originally cancelled, there have been several revival efforts. These include Knight Rider 2000 and Knight Rider 2010 and the short-lived Team Knight Rider series in 1997.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

All about Knight Rider

Knight Rider
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Hayley Hasselhoff

Meet Hayley Hasselhoff – the reality star taking part in The X Factor: Celebrity

From Syco / Thames The X Factor: Celebrity on ITV Pictured: The Islanders [Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker and Samira Mighty]. This photograph is (C) Syco/Thames/ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The X Factor: Celebrity unveils confirmed line-up

jenny-ryan-xfactor-celebrity

The Vixen to compete in X Factor: Celebrity live shows

(Netflix, JG)

Could Designated Survivor be revived by Netflix?