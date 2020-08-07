How you can attend the DC FanDome virtual event – plus event schedule

Pop culture fans have had relatively little to get excited about this summer, as almost every blockbuster movie has faced lengthy delays – but DC Comics is coming to the rescue.

Advertisement

The company is staging an ambitious virtual event that will showcase all of its upcoming projects, spanning across comics, film and television.

If the DC Extended Universe got off to a somewhat wobbly start, it’s certainly never looked stronger with hotly anticipated entries like Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and The Suicide Squad just around the corner.

Meanwhile, the heroes of DC continue to dominate television, so expect to see the cast and creators of The Flash, Batwoman, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Supergirl and many others to spill secrets on the episodes to come.

There’s also the small matter of The Snyder Cut to address, as the long-awaited alternate version of Justice League is finally confirmed for release next year, with a trailer expected to drop during the event.

A recent DC FanDome trailer should be enough to get attendees suitably excited, utilising Superman’s iconic theme song to tease the halls of an epic virtual convention centre.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to attend the virtual event.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will take place on Saturday 22nd August beginning at 10am PDT – which is 6pm in the UK.

You can watch the event by heading to a special section of the DC website – where the stream will be available for 24 hours in total.

What is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will offer DC fans the chance to get an extensive look at some of the upcoming TV and film projects in the franchise in the absence of Comic-con, where the studio usually showcases its slate.

Meanwhile the event will reportedly also see announcements regarding Warner Bros gaming division as well as DC Comics.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said, “With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

DC FanDome schedule

There are six areas:

Hall of Heroes (special programming, panels, content reveals)

DC WatchVerse (screenings, never-before-seen footage)

DC YouVerse (user-generated content, cosplay, fan art; submit to take part here)

DC KidsVerse (family-friendly activations for younger fans)

DC InsiderVerse (DC CCO Jim Lee, DC-Based Films chief Walter Hamada and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti offer an introduction to the DC Multiverse and introduce artisans from comic books, games, TV, movies, theme parks and more)

DC FunVerse (digital giveaways and limited-edition exclusives)

All events will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

Which celebrities will be appearing at DC FanDome?

According to DC, cast and creators from the following projects will be appearing, although no names have been officially confirmed:

Aquaman

The Batman

Batwoman

Black Adam

Black Lightning

DC Super Hero Girls

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Stargirl

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Harley Quinn

Lucifer

Pennyworth

SHAZAM!

The Suicide Squad

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Teen Titans GO!

Titans

Watchmen

Wonder Woman 1984

Young Justice: Outsiders

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut)

So there should be plenty to keep DC fans happy!

Is there a DC FanDome trailer?

Yes! DC has released this exciting teaser for the event, which utilises the original Superman theme to great effect and promises “exclusive reveals” to come.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide.