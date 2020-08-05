Seriously Single soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix film

South African romcom Seriously Single landed on Netflix last Friday, starring Fulu Mugovhani as Dineo, a serial monogamist trying to navigate her way through the Johannesburg dating scene.

Dineo quickly meets Lunga, who appears to be the man of her dreams, but with the help of her commitment-phobe best friend None (Tumi Morake), she soon discovers that he isn’t the Prince Charming she thought he was.

While Dineo and Noni’s antics play out, a soundtrack of South African party anthems can be heard playing in the background, featuring the likes of Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and Zola.

Here’s a complete list of all the songs on the Seriously Single soundtrack.

Seriously Single soundtrack

‘Sana Luma (That’s the Way Love is)‘ – Zola

‘Sheba’ – Lucky Mahabele

‘Higher than the Day’ – Mickey Greene

‘Midnight Starring’ – DJ Maphorisa, Rude Boyz & Distruction Boyz Feat. DJ Tira, Busiswa & Moonchild Sanelly

‘Bad Girl’ – Samukelo Mahlalela

‘Boys’ – Naomi ‘Narno’ Mashwama

‘Thando Lwethu (remix)’ – Thanbo Wayne Tserema

‘Stimela Sase Zola’ –Mbongeni Ngema

‘S’thandwa Sami (Down by the River)’ – Naomi ‘Narno’ Mashwama

‘Indoda Yami’ – Birdee

‘Iyeza’ – Nqobile ‘Billz’ Mkhatshwa

‘Too late for Sorry’ – Sizwe Osbourne Shakung

‘Beautiful’ – Naomi ‘Narno’ Mashwama

Seriously Single cast

Seriously Single is led by Fulu Mugovhani – star of the award-winning 2015 film Ayanda – as Dineo and Tumi Morake – the first African woman to have her own comedy set on Netflix – as Noni.

The film also stars Bohang Moeko as Lunga, Yonda Thomas as Max, Tiffany Barbuzano as Pam, Lihle Dhlomo as Gugu, Craig Jackson as Nick, Connie Chiume as Dineo’s Mom, Wayne Van Rooyen as Timothy.

Other roles include Thabo Malema as Delivery Man, Mpho Osei Tutu as Hotel Receptionist, Mthunzi Ntoyi as Security Guard, Kabomo Vilakazi as Pastor, Katleho Ramaphakela as Tebza, Mojak Lehoko as Club Guy and, of course, DJ Fresh as Himself.

