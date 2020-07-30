Pixar announces new Italy-set coming-of-age movie Luca

Pixar has released the first details about its next feature film release – a coming of age movie titled Luca.

The film is set on a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, and will tell the story of the titular character who experiences an unforgettable summer “filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides”.

According to the synopsis, the boy shares these adventures with a new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.

The film will be helmed by Italian director Enrico Casarosa, whose earlier work with the acclaimed animation studio includes directing the Oscar-nominated short La Luna and serving as a head of story on The Good Dinosaur.

Speaking about the film, Casarosa said, “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship.

“Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca.

“So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Meet “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, our all-new film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/orlIxzqXnB — Pixar (@Pixar) July 30, 2020

The film is currently set to open in the UK next summer, with an opening date of 18th June 2021, while no details about the voice cast are currently available.

Prior to the release of Luca, Pixar fans will first be treated to Soul – the jazz inspired feature which was originally set to be released in June 2020 but has been delayed to November as a consequence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The last Pixar original to be released was Onward, which premiered to positive reviews in March of this year, shortly before the pandemic began to impact cinema releases.

