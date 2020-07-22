Keanu Reeves didn’t expect Bill & Ted 3 to happen in the beginning

Keanu Reaves has said he had no expectations that Bill & Ted would become a trilogy when he first took on the role of Ted Logan back in 1989.

Speaking to Total Film, the John Wick star said that he knew the concept was “special” from the start but that he could never have anticipated quite how much the film would take off.

“Working on that material [1989’s Excellent Adventure], and getting to play it, I thought it was pretty special,” he said. “I certainly, at that time, had no expectation that you and I would be speaking here today!”

And his co-star Alex Winter echoed those sentiments, adding, “I mean, the very first movie was made by a bunch of young, scrappy people – and pretty independently, and we didn’t really know what to expect.

“And frankly, neither did the producers. We knew it was an idiosyncratic film, so we didn’t really know where it was going to go.”

The first Bill & Ted film was followed by a sequel just two years later in 1991, but fans of those original movies have had to wait almost three decades for a third instalment, with Bill & Ted Face the Music scheduled to be released later this year, barring any coronavirus-related delays.

The upcoming feature is set to focus on the titular duo as they face middle age and will see the pair warned by a visitor from the future that in order for the world to survive they will need to write a song in just 78 minutes.

In addition to the two main stars reprising their roles from the first two outings, the third entry in the series also sees the return of William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, while George Carlin – who appeared in the first two films but sadly passed away in 2008 – will appear by way of repurposed archival footage.

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide