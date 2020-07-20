Star Wars’ John Boyega has “moved on” from franchise and role of Finn

John Boyega has said that he has moved on from the Star Wars franchise and his role as Finn, seemingly closing the door on a potential return for the character.

The actor shared a photo on his Instagram page of him “back on set” of his latest project, as film and TV productions begin cautiously returning to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A fan commented on the post, saying they would like to see Finn return in a future Star Wars movie as a Force user wielding a green lightsaber, but Boyega expressed his disinterest in the idea.

“Lol no thank you. I’ve moved on,”(sic) he said, adding a heart emoji on the end.

In response to a later comment, Boyega explained that he is “not into playing one role for too long,” stating that he has “more to offer than that”, which is why he would not consider a Star Wars return.

This is not the first time that he has made such a comment, previously ruling out the chance of a Disney+ spin-off for Finn, similar to what is currently being devised for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor.

Following reports of his most recent remarks, Boyega said on Twitter that his decision to move on is “not that deep” and simply what an actor should do after finishing a project.

Isn’t that what people do when a role is done? Or …. it’s not that deep. https://t.co/3VabJQ1kdz — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 20, 2020

In reply, a fellow Twitter user advised that he shouldn’t close the door on the role completely, but Boyega hit back saying that fans shouldn’t get so involved in his career.

“I am grateful, but yes you should close the door for a long time if anything,” he said. “Key word is versatility. One role cannot fulfil that. Lol let me do my job and you lot just watch please. The lines are too blurred lol.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded Disney’s first trilogy in control of the sci-fi saga, closing out the stories of Jedi knight Rey (Daisy Ridley), fighter pilot Poe (Oscar Isaac) and ex-stormtrooper Finn (Boyega).

