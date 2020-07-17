How to watch Palm Springs online – stream the new Andy Samberg movie

Palm Springs was originally set for a cinema release but then, well, you know the story by now.

The time-loop comedy stars Andy Samberg from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Cristin Milioti from How I Met Your Mother.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is now available on SVoD for you to watch at home.

Palm Springs already broke a record for a Sundance film pickup when Hulu and Neon bought the rights for $17.5m – that beats The Birth of a Nation back in 2016.

With all the time-loop confusion a la Groundhog Day its understandable while people are comparing the two folms.

Nyles (Samberg) and bridemaid Sarah (Milioti) get stuck in a vortex and are forced to relive the wedding in Palm Springs over and over again – it’s all very 2020. The movie also stars J.K Simmons and Peter Gallagher.

Here’s how to watch Palm Springs online.

At a glance

Title: Palm Springs

Run time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Where can I watch it? Hulu

How to watch Palm Springs in the US

Palm Springs is a Hulu exclusive and was released on Friday, 10th July. If you’re in the US you can watch it now. If you don’t have Hulu there are a few plans available from $5.99 a month. Hulu has a free one month trial.

There’s also the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 a month.

How to watch Palm Springs in the UK

Sorry! Palm Springs isn’t available just yet in the UK, but when it is we’ll let you know.

What is Palm Springs about?

The synopsis reads: Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

