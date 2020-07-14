Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #4: Blade Runner 2049

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been desperately missing the cinema in recent weeks – with more than two months having passed since the nation’s cinemas closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And although some chains have announced plans to open up again this month, it seems likely that it will be a while before cinema-going habits are truly back to normal.

With that in mind, we’ve started the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a new interactive event based around some of the best movies showing on telly.

The concept is simple: we choose a film showing on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to watch alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting along with some interesting facts and trivia, asking you for to share your thoughts about the film we’ve chosen using the hashtag #RTFilmClub and running some new content revealing some interesting insights into the film of the week.

And if that wasn’t enough a video discussion between two of our experts goes live straight after the film has finished airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to check it out.

In previous weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond movies Casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked quite a bit of conversation on Twitter as to who should replace Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK, while more recently we opted for classic sci-fi sequel Back to the Future Part 3.

This time round we’ve gone for another iconic sci-fi sequel – although one that is about as different in tone from the Back to the Future franchise as it’s possible to get: Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular follow up Ridley Scott’s adored 1982 film.

You can watch the film on Saturday 18th July at 9pm on ITV2 – join us as we track down replicants and catch up with Rick Deckard in a bleakly dystopian future…

