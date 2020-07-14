Accessibility Links

Disney face masks finally available in UK with Baby Yoda, Marvel and Princess designs

shopDisney UK now has Disney face masks to pre-order, including Marvel and Baby Yoda as well as classic characters

Disney face masks

Given that in two weeks it’ll be mandatory to wear face masks on public transport as well as in shops and supermarkets, Disney has released a collection of resuable face masks on its UK site.

The non-medical face masks were first released in the US last month, with fans in the UK asking for them to go on sale.

Now with the government’s warning that they are soon to be mandatory, the face masks are available to pre-order in the UK on the shopDisney website.

The range includes a variety of Disney branded designs from Pixar to Star Wars, Marvel to Micky and Minnie as well as Frozen, Winnie the Pooh and of course Baby Yoda aka The Child from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Sign up to Disney+ now 

Each pack includes four masks – each with a different design – so choose carefully.

Disney face masks on sale
Disney face masks on sale
shopDisney

The profits from the face masks up to 30th November will be donated to Red Cross organisations across Europe, including the British Red Cross, to support their work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Disney is also donating 100,000 face masks to families in vulnerable communities across Europe.

The masks come in small, medium and large as well as extra large with guidelines on how to measure yourself up on their website.

You can pre-order the packs of four on shopDisney.co.uk now.

The masks are expected to ship from August – and a few have limited amounts – so expect them to move fast.

