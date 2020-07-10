When is Suicide Squad 2’s release date? Cast, plot and latest news

The DC universe’s most despicable villains will team up once again for another dangerous mission, when The Suicide Squad arrives in cinemas next year.

The movie is a follow-up to 2016’s star-studded blockbuster, but intends to take the franchise in a very different direction, with a new director and several fresh faces joining the cast.

Guardians of the Galaxy visionary James Gunn is behind this latest chapter and he’s already warned fans not to get too attached to any particular member of the team, as The Suicide Squad’s death toll is said to be very high indeed.

But will the movie dare kill off any of its A-list stars? From Margot Robbie’s beloved Harley Quinn to Idris Elba in a secretive new role, there’s certainly no shortage of characters to choose from.

Here’s all your essential information on 2021’s The Suicide Squad:

When is Suicide Squad 2’s release date?

The DC Extended Universe sequel, which is officially titled The Suicide Squad, is currently scheduled for release on 6th August 2021.

Who is in the cast of Suicide Squad 2?

The Suicide Squad will bring back a handful of characters from the original 2016 film, but will introduce many brand new members of the team – some of which may not be sticking around for too long!

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtenay are reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively, with Viola Davis also set to return as government boss Amanda Waller alongside Joel Kinnaman as army man Rick Flag.

For the new additions, writer-director Gunn has delved into the DC Comics archives and plucked some very zany characters from relative obscurity – what else would you expect from the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy?

Idris Elba (Luther) is the most famous new recruit and was initially rumoured to be taking over the role of Deadshot from Will Smith, but it has since emerged that he will be playing someone else entirely.

Meanwhile, David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man) returns to the world of DC after a small role in 2008’s The Dark Knight, this time playing minor Batman rogue Polka-Dot Man.

Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior has been cast as a female version of Ratcatcher, a comic book villain whose skillset is exactly what it sounds like.

Fan favourite Nathan Fillion (Firefly), who previously collaborated with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither and Super, is also on board in a top-secret role (via Deadline).

Actor, filmmaker and recent Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) has also bagged an undisclosed role, making this his third major franchise after past appearances in the MCU and The Mandalorian.

As confirmed by director James Gunn, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has also been cast in The Suicide Squad, believed to be playing a comic-book hero called Peacemaker.

And if that wasn’t enough, it’s also been revealed that Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi will also appear in the movie, playing an as-yet-unknown role. Prepare for the Whovians to lose it.

It’s not yet clear who he’ll be playing but Capaldi has hinted that he will be wearing prosthetics for the part, hence why he’s currently bald.

Gunn will be bringing two of his Guardians of the Galaxy stars over to the DC Universe with him, those being Yondu actor Michael Rooker and Gunn’s own brother Sean, who plays fellow scavenger Kraglin.

Avid Netflix watchers will be thrilled to hear that Juan Diego Botto is also featured in this huge ensemble cast, given his recent memorable role in Alex Pina crime drama White Lines.

Rounding out this epic roster are Pete Davidson (SNL), Joaquín Cosío (Narcos: Mexico), Storm Reid (The Invisible Man), Alice Braga (The New Mutants), Steve Agee (Brightburn), Jennifer Holland (American Horror Story) and martial artist Mayling Ng.

As for Jared Leto, his Joker won’t return for the sequel as Warner Bros seems to be prioritising Joaquin Phoenix’s creepy interpretation of the character.

It’s unclear whether Leto will ever return to the role, given his vocal dissatisfaction with the original Suicide Squad movie and his commitment to playing Morbius in Sony’s Spider-Man universe.

Those hoping for another Batman cameo are sadly out of luck, as neither Ben Affleck nor newcomer Robert Pattinson is expected to appear in this team flick.

Gunn told fans on Instagram: “You can check out Batman in The Batman, June 2021 [since delayed]. The Suicide Squad will feature mostly, you know, The Suicide Squad.”

Has filming been delayed?

Fortunately not! The Suicide Squad is one of the few major blockbusters that has managed to avoid any substantial delays, as it wrapped filming in late February – just prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

This has allowed director James Gunn to work on editing from home during lockdown, which means it should be able to release as planned in August 2021 (assuming cinemas are open by then).

What happened in the first Suicide Squad?

In the first film, the team of villains were sent on a dangerous mission to take down Enchantress (Cara Delevingne), the reincarnated soul of a mummified sorcerer who tried to destroy the world.

Over the course of the film, Leto’s Joker popped up a few times to try and help his on-and-off lover and victim Harley Quinn (Robbie) – but was not particularly well received by audiences, despite a great deal of hype around the character.

The first Suicide Squad movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video if you need to refresh your memory. While you’re at it, check out the soundtrack too.

What is Suicide Squad 2 about?

Recruited by a shady government department, The Suicide Squad follows a team of supervillains forced to carry out secret missions, or else they risk a violent death via explosive implants in their heads.

The specific storyline is as yet unknown and will probably stay that way until closer to release, but it is expected to be largely separated from the events of the first film.

Is there a trailer for the Suicide Squad sequel?

Not yet! But it’s possible we could see an initial teaser in the coming months, perhaps even at DC’s hotly anticipated Fandome virtual event in August.

Is James Gunn directing?

In late 2018, James Gunn was (temporarily) fired from directing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when distasteful jokes he had made 10 years prior resurfaced online.

He was quickly snapped up by Warner Bros to work on their struggling Suicide Squad sequel, rewriting an earlier draft of the script and later signing on to direct.

His involvement has become a little bit more complicated since Marvel and Disney hired him back to work on Guardians 3, with the director now returning to Marvel as soon as he finishes making a movie for their main rivals.

How does Suicide Squad 2 fit with Birds of Prey?

A spin-off movie starring Robbie’s Harley Quinn released back in February, which saw her emancipate herself from the Joker’s grasp and lead her very own team of vigilantes against a sadistic Gotham City crime boss.

It’s unclear if there will be any major links between the two films, but the Birds of Prey themselves are not expected to appear in any capacity – although there could be a few subtle references.

The Suicide Squad is released in cinemas on 6th August 2021. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.