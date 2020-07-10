When is Halloween Kills’ release date? Cast, trailer and news

There aren’t many films that have spawned more sequels and reboots than John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic Halloween, and another entry to the canon is on its way – this time titled Halloween Kills.

The film is a direct sequel to the 2018 Halloween film, which was written and directed by David Gordon Green and saw Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle return to play the iconic roles of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

Read on for everything you need to know about the sequel.

When is Halloween Kills released in cinemas?

Originally the film was slated for an October 2020 release, but unfortunately, it is one of many movies to have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic – and the release date has now been delayed by a whole year.

Of course, given that it seems pretty essential for a Halloween film to come out during the month of October it makes sense that the release would be pushed back by an entire year rather than just a few months, but the extra wait will no doubt come as a disappointment to horror fans.

John Carpenter posted a joint statement from him and David Gordon Green on his Twitter account, claiming that the pair were “heartbroken” that the delay even had to be considered.

It read: “If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience.

“After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.”

Who is in the Halloween Kills cast?

While the release delay was a blow, that news was softened somewhat by news that a huge list of characters from the franchise’s history would be returning for the film.

Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle were already expected to return, but Carpenter’s statement revealed that Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews) – the child who appears in the very first film from 1978 – was set to return in addition to a whole host of “legacy characters” including Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), Lonnie (Brent Le Page) and Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cypher).

He added that some new faces would also be joining the cast, although further news on who they might be is under wraps at this stage – we’ll keep you updated when we hear any more.

What is Halloween Kills about?

The film is a direct sequel to the 2018 Halloween film, and in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have confirmed that the action will take place on the same night as that film – following straight from the events at the film’s climax which seemed to show Laurie, her daughter and her granddaughter managing to trap and kill Michael Myers.

Speaking to Empire, McBride said: “It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended. Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time.

“They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman.”

Green has added that there will be some thematic differences this time round: while the last film was primarily focused on Laurie and her own personal revenge, this one takes a more community approach.

“This is more about the unravelling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally,” he told Empire.

We’re sure we’ll hear more updates about the film’s plot between now and it’s October 2021 release, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the major developments.

Is there a Halloween Kills trailer?

While a full length trailer hasn’t yet been released just yet, Carpenter did share a teaser clip on Twitter – which seems to show how Michael Myers might have escaped his predicament at the end of the last film. You can check it out below:

