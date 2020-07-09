What awards is Hamilton movie eligible for?

A filmed version of Broadway show Hamilton landed on Disney+ on Friday, receiving outstanding reviews from viewers enchanted by its hip-hop soundtrack and creative storytelling.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, cleaned up at the Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway, receiving 11 awards in 2016 including Best Musical, but is the musical film likely to be recognised by the prestigious film and TV award committees?

After debuting on Disney+, fans would hope that the film would be eligible for the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and other events, however, given the unprecedented nature of Hamilton’s release and strict nominee guidelines, the answer isn’t as simple as you’d think.

So you don’t have to Wait For It any longer, here’s a list of the awards Hamilton may be eligible for.

Is Hamilton eligible for the Oscars?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like the Hamilton cast, film and everyone behind the camera will be receiving a nod from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

According to a rule which prohibits “works that are essentially promotional or instructional” as well as “works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances” from contention, Hamilton is unlikely to be eligible for the Oscars.

Is Hamilton eligible for the Emmys?

Hamilton wont be eligible for this year’s Emmys, as the nomination period ended on 31st May, however, it could feature on the list of nominations for the Emmy Awards 2021.

In previous years, Beyoncé’s Netflix documentary and performance of Homecoming received a nod from the Television Academy, as did Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway performance in Springsteen on Broadway. Both films were nominated in the Outstanding Variety Special category so fingers crossed – Hamilton will be up for a gong next year.

Is Hamilton eligible for the Golden Globes?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has not yet announced how it will approach Hamilton, but it’s possible that the musical film could be nominated in either the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, or the Best Miniseries or Television Film category.

Hamilton is available to stream on Disney+.