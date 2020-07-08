Jude Law in talks to play Captain Hook in live-action Peter Pan

With Disney churning out a live-action remake every year, it’s no surprise that Peter Pan is next, with Jude Law potentially at the helm (of Captain Hook’s ship).

According to Variety, the Fantastic Beasts actor is in talks to play classic Disney villain, Captain Hook, in Peter Pan & Wendy – the studio’s remake of the 1953 animated film.

Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery will be leading the project, which is reportedly expected to be released theatrically, not on Disney+.

While Disney has given little away regarding the adaptation’s plot, it’s likely to follow JM Barrie’s novel about the free-spirited Peter Pan who takes Wendy Darling and her siblings John and Michael to Neverland, a magical land where children never grow up.

Law, who stars in HBO’s The New Pope and is best known for roles in The Talent Mr. Ripley, Sherlock Holmes and The Aviator, would not be the first high-profile actor to play Hook on the big screen. Jason Isaacs and Dustin Hoffman have both played the villain, in Peter Pan and Hook respectively, while Rhys Ifans (Neverland) and Stanley Tucci (Peter and Wendy) portrayed the captain in TV projects.

The last Peter Pan adaptation, Joe Wright’s Pan, was released five years ago by Warner Bros and starred Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara and Amanda Seyfried.

Variety reported back in March that both Peter and Wendy had been cast – young British actor Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) had been cast as Peter Pan, while newcomer Ever Anderson is set to become Wendy.

Disney has produced a number of successful live-action adaptations over the last few years, with Aladdin and The Lion King each grossing over $1 billion at the global box office.

A remake of 1998 animation Mulan was scheduled for release in March, but has been pushed back to August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other films in the works include Cruella (2021), starring Emma Stone, The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey as Ariel and The Sword in the Stone.