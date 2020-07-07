Janelle Monae courts role in the MCU as she declares desire to play iconic X-Men character

Musician and actress Janelle Monae has thrown her cap (or should we say cape?) in the ring to play an iconic superhero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Marvel has far more characters to play with, including the X-Men, and Monae has her eye on the role of Storm (previously played by the likes of Halle Berry), a mutant who is able to control the weather.

And that’s not all: Monae also has ideas about where Storm (born Ororo Munroe) will next appear, pitching the idea that she could be a part of Black Panther 2.

“I definitely have thrown it out there,” she told Empire. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that.

“A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

In the original comics, Storm is descended from a line of African witch-priestesses – and is also romantically linked to Black Panther himself, T’Challa (played in the Marvel films by Chadwick Boseman).

However, in the films it appears that T’Challa is firmly coupled up with Nakia (played by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o).

The end of the MCU’s Phase Three means that there’ll soon be plenty of new films and characters introduced.

Although we’ll see some returning favourites, with scheduled sequels to both Doctor Strange and Black Panther in the works, we’ll also see a slate of new characters, including the Eternals, and Chinese-American superhero Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

