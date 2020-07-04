Marvel star Chiwetel Ejiofor calls for more diversity in the film industry

British star Chiwetel Ejiofor, who came to international attention in films like Doctor Strange and Twelve Years A Slave, has said that the film industry will need to embrace diversity if it wants to “survive”.

Discussing diversity and inclusion in his upcoming Netflix project The Old Guard (co-starring Charlize Theron), he said, “That was already in the script, but [director Gina Prince-Bythewood] was going to enhance all of those elements of inclusion and representation that are really going to be, I think, a fundamental and very important part of this industry going forward. And has to be if it wants to survive really, and it wants to engage with audiences.

In an interview with Digital Spy, he continued, “She {Prince-Bythewood] was somebody who really is able to do that and to create that kind of atmosphere and so I love that part of being in this project.”

Ejiofor, who plays ally-turned villain Mordo in the Marvel films, is reportedly set to reprise his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2 film. Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers Endgame) is also set to reprise his role as the titular warrior warlock, Doctor Strange.

Strange was last seen attending Tony Stark’s funeral alongside various other recently un-dusted superheroes, following the defeat of Thanos.

The Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, looks set to introduce the multiverse to the MCU, and tie in somehow with new TV series WandaVision.

Sam Raimi, director of The Evil Dead, is helming the project, suggesting that rumours could be true about this being the MCU’s first horror film…

The Old Guard streams on Netflix from Friday 10th July