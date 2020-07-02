When will Frozen 2 be on Disney+ UK? Movie arrives ready for the weekend

With everyone spending a lot more time indoors during this period, you might be looking for something quite lighthearted to watch to take your mind off things or to keep the kids (big and small) occupied.

Advertisement

Well, great news because Disney Plus UK is here, with an entire library of some of our childhood favourites and newer releases.

We don’t have long to wait for Frozen 2 on demand as it’s arriving even earlier than expected.

The magical story about snow queen Elsa and her sister Anna, dropped on Sunday 22nd March 22nd in the US instead of later in the year as was scheduled, and now it’s coming to the UK too in July.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 has just arrived on Disney+ too, so you can learn how the film was made and take a look behind-the-scenes.

When will Frozen 2 be on Disney Plus UK?

Frozen 2 is on Disney Plus UK on 3rd July, which is just in time for the weekend. The movie is also available to buy on the same day on Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

The movie is already on the US platform – the early release was announced on Twitter. Sharing a pic of characters Elsa and Anna, Disney’s Frozen 2 revealed on their Twitter account: “Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday.”

The film is available to stream from the US, Australia, and Netherlands too.

How to watch Frozen 2

Any UK parents planning to sit down with their children to watch Frozen 2 now can still do so. Following its release in cinemas at the end of 2019, Frozen 2 was made available on home entertainment release from 16th March.

BT TV customers can buy Frozen 2 from the BT TV Film Store and it’s also available on Sky Store.

Frozen 2 was also released on DVD and rental on 30th March.

Frozen 2 is also available on Amazon Prime to buy or rent.

For those viewers who those fans who don’t have a Disney+ subscription, there are other places to watch it as well – with the film arriving on Sky Cinema Premiere and On-Demand and Now TV also from 3rd July.

You can sign up for a monthly Sky Cinema pass on NOW TV for £11.99 a month – with a seven day free trial also available if you want to try it out first.

When did Disney Plus come out in the UK?

Disney+ UK launched on March 24th 2020. Get Disney+ for £59.99 for a year (or £5.99 a month)

Families get to enjoy some of their fave Disney films and TV shows from over the years, from 101 Dalmatians, to teen comedy Boy Meets World and the 1992 and 2019 Aladdin films.

There are 500 films, 350 series, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons available to stream from the site.

We have our guides on what to watch to help you decide, whether that’s the best movies on Disney+ or the best series on Disney+.

What devices is Disney+ available on?

In the US, where the platform launched first, the Disney+ app is available on various devices, including most Apple iOS devices and Android devices. It’s also available on the same devices in the UK. Users can watch the service by downloading the Disney+ app.

It is also available on Amazon devices, including Amazon Firestick streaming devices and compatible Fire Tablets, as well as Disney+ on PCs via your web browser. Amazon also has different Blu-Ray and DVD options.

Wondering what devices it will work on? Check out our list of devices the Disney+ app is available on.

What other Frozen content can I watch on Disney+?

Disney+ now have Frozen, Frozen 2, Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (behind-the-scenes of Frozen 2), Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen Fever and Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights available for people to watch.

You can also watch our RadioTimes.com Q&A on the Radio Times Facebook and Twitter pages.

We spoke to Chris Buck (Frozen 2 Director, also Oscar-winning director of Frozen), Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering some of your questions about the much-loved animation. We spoke about everything from whether there will be a Frozen 3, the biggest challenges, the link between Frozen 2 and Pocahontas as well as Chris’ son Ryder, who a character was named after his son’s death. Check it out below.

We're LIVE! Come join us talking all things #Frozen 2 with the team as the #IntotheUnknown Making of Frozen 2 doc comes to #DisneyPlus https://t.co/TOEVVcQRlS — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) June 26, 2020

Advertisement

Disney+ UK has now launched. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide. You can sign up here.