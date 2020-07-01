Accessibility Links

Introducing the RadioTimes.com Film Club – Week #3: Back to the Future Part 3

Watch along with our experts on Twitter and join the conversation around your favourite films.

Back to the Future III

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have been desperately missing the cinema in recent weeks – with more than two months having passed since the nation’s cinemas closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And although some chains have announced plans to open up again this month, it seems likely that it will be a while before cinema-going habits are truly back to normal.

With that in mind, we’ve started the RadioTimes.com Film Club – a new interactive event based around some of the best movies showing on telly.

Back to the Future Part III - Michael J Fox as Marty McFly
Back to the Future Part III – Michael J Fox as Marty McFly

The concept is simple: we choose a film showing on a free-to-air channel at the weekend, which we encourage you to watch alongside us.

We’ll be tweeting along with some interesting facts and trivia, asking you for to share your thoughts about the film we’ve chosen using the hashtag #RTFilmClub and running some new content revealing some interesting insights into the film of the week.

And if that wasn’t enough a video discussion between two of our experts goes live straight after the film has finished airing on TV – tune in to our Twitter feed to check it out.

In previous weeks, we’ve had communal watchalongs of the James Bond movies Casino Royale (2006) and Skyfall (2012) – and sparked quite a bit of conversation on Twitter as to who should replace Daniel Craig when he hangs up his Walther PPK…

For the third installment, we’re moving away from 007 and have chosen the final part of the iconic Back to the Future trilogy.

You can watch the film on Saturday 4th July at 1:15pm on Film4 – join us as we travel back to the 1850s with Doc Brown and Marty McFly…

