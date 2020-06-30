Ocean’s Eleven star and comedian Carl Reiner dies, aged 98

Comedy legend and filmmaker Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98, his publicist confirmed to Variety.

The actor and comedian, who died on Monday, was well known for his comedy partnership with Mel Brooks, and for starring in the likes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, the Ocean’s Eleven film franchise, and directing various Steve Martin films, including The Jerk.

Reiner found a new fan base when he appeared as elderly con man Saul Bloom in the Ocean’s Eleven film franchise, appearing in all three original films: Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen.

Throughout the three movies, Bloom donned various disguises and accents in order to support the long-game heists planned by George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, transforming himself into an arms dealer, a Swiss doctor, and a snooty, dog-carrying hotel reviewer called “Kensington Chubb”.

Prior to playing Bloom, the Emmy-winning actor was perhaps best known across the pond for creating, co-writing and starring in the iconic comedy series The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The show first aired in 1961 and focussed on the “behind the scenes” of a fictional comedy show, while following the show’s head writer Rob Petrie (Van Dyke) as he liaises with both writers and stars.

Reiner played Alan Brady, the egotistical, toupee-wearing headliner of the fictional show, The Alan Brady Show, and who is the butt of most of the behind-the-scenes jokes. He was originally an unseen, demanding voice off-screen, but started appearing on the show from season four.

He also formed a comedy duo with Mel Brooks in the sketch “2000 Year Old Man,” and went on to distinguish himself as a Hollywood triple threat, directing, writing and starring in numerous films, including Steve Martin’s best known hits, Man with Two Brains and The Jerk, in addition to the likes of Where’s Poppa? and All of Me.

His last screen credit was as the voice of Carl Reineroceros in Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

Reiner is survived by his three children, including his son Ron Reiner, the Oscar-nominated director behind the likes of the cult mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, A Few Good men, and When Harry Met Sally.

Rob marked his father’s death on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”