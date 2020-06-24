What films are showing at Edinburgh Film Festival’s drive-in?

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a growing demand for drive-in cinema experiences, which were once a common sight all over the US but never became established on our shores.

Advertisement

However, this summer has seen a handful of drive-in movie-going solutions crop up around the UK, with the latest coming courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) and Unique Events.

The Scottish capital will host a number of screenings over the summer, including kids movies, major blockbusters and late-night cult hits for the grown-ups too.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where is Edinburgh International Film Festival’s drive-in cinema?

The drive-in cinema will be held at Edinburgh Airport and will kick-off with a weekend of screenings from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th August, and return later that month from Thursday 27th to Sunday 30th August.

From then on, all screenings will take place on the last weekend of the month.

What movies will be playing at Edinburgh Film Festival’s drive-in cinema?

Each drive-in event will consist of up to four screenings happening throughout the day, starting with a kids club at 10am, family favourites in the afternoon, an epic blockbuster in the evening, followed by a late-night cult classic for the adults.

There will also be special themed screenings in October and December, to coincide with Halloween and the festive season.

The line-up of films will be selected by the EIFF team, but has yet to be publicly revealed – we’ll update this page as more information becomes available on what we can expect to see…

We do know that there will be activities to get stuck into before the film starts, as well as additional extras like quizzes, car discos, competitions and giveaways – not to mention those all important cinema snacks!

How to get tickets for Edinburgh Film Festival’s drive-in cinema

Tickets aren’t available just yet, but in order to get exclusive access to the booking link from Wednesday 8th July, you’ll need to subscribe to the mailing list on Edinburgh International Film Festival’s website.

Standard tickets are expected to be priced at £35 per vehicle for up to five people, with the two metre distance between each parked car making it a safe environment for families and friends.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.