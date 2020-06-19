How you can attend the DC FanDome virtual event – plus event schedule

Warner Bros. has announced that it will host a virtual event this year showcasing its upcoming slate of DC projects, in light of the absence of San Diego Comic-Con this year.

DC FanDome will take place in August and is expected to give fans their first glimpse at some of the studio’s upcoming tentpole projects including Matt Reeves hotly anticipated The Batman, which Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

TV show cast and creators from Batwoman, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, The Flash, Watchmen, Doom Patrol, Titans, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans GO! and Young Justice: Outsiders, as well as the cinema’s Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam!, Justice League: The SnyderCut, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984 will all be covered.

With no San Diego Comic Con this year, this is the closest DC fans will get to a big event dropping all the news and star action.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to attend the virtual event.

When is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will take place on Saturday 22nd August beginning at 10am PDT – which is 6pm in the UK.

You can watch the event by heading to a special section of the DC website – where the stream will be available for 24 hours in total.

What is the DC FanDome virtual event?

The event will offer DC fans the chance to get an extensive look at some of the upcoming TV and film projects in the franchise in the absence of Comic-con, where the studio usually showcases its slate.

Meanwhile the event will reportedly also see announcements regarding Warner Bros gaming division as well as DC Comics.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said, “With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

DC FanDome schedule

There are six areas:

Hall of Heroes (special programming, panels, content reveals)

DC WatchVerse (screenings, never-before-seen footage)

DC YouVerse (user-generated content, cosplay, fan art; submit to take part here)

DC KidsVerse (family-friendly activations for younger fans)

DC InsiderVerse (DC CCO Jim Lee, DC-Based Films chief Walter Hamada and Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti offer an introduction to the DC Multiverse and introduce artisans from comic books, games, TV, movies, theme parks and more)

DC FunVerse (digital giveaways and limited-edition exclusives)

All events will be available in 10 languages including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

Which celebrities will be appearing at DC FanDome?

According to DC, cast and creators from the following projects will be appearing, although no names have been officially confirmed:

Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

So there should be plenty to keep DC fans happy…

