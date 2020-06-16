Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard talk fatherhood ahead of Apple TV+’s Dads

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard have spoken about fatherhood ahead of the release of Bryce’s upcoming Apple TV+ film Dads – the actress’ feature directorial debut.

The film, which is released just in time for Father’s Day, features a range of famous dads including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris and Jimmy Kimmel, in addition to Bryce’s own father Ron, the director behind hits including Splash, Apollo 13 and Solo: A Star War Story.

Speaking to CBS News, Bryce said of the project, “My hope is that this is a movie for dads so that they don’t feel so alone.”

And Ron revealed that he wasn’t originally intended to be included in the documentary, saying, “I wasn’t supposed to be interviewed, I didn’t think.

“But I showed up one day, just to cheer my daughter along, and suddenly I was in front of the camera.”

Bryce claims that she learnt a lot about fatherhood whilst shooting the film, saying, “I realize that there was no rite of passage for the process of becoming a father. Like, there’s a rite of passage for women – you have the baby shower, right?

“You obviously go through the transition of the birth. And we have excluded men from that narrative, from that incredible moment of transition in your life when you will never, ever be able to go back to that place again.”

Meanwhile Ron – who began his career as a child star on The Andy Griffith Show, said that his early career had had an effect on how he viewed fatherhood.

He said, “It’s not so much what you say, it’s really showing up. You just go all-in and say, ‘This is a priority. I’m going to very consciously do this right.”

Dads premieres on Apple TV Plus 19th June.