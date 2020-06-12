How to watch the Marvel movies in order – chronological, timeline and more

If you know one thing about the Marvel movies, it’s this: there are a lot of them. In fact, from Ed Norton’s take of The Incredible Hulk, through Chris Hemsworth’s first outing as Thor and the many Iron Man movies with Robert Downey Jr, there are 23 instalments in franchise’s first three phases.

But what order should you watch them all in? Well, if you’ve got a few spare days to watch the entire Infinity Saga (a spare two days, two hours and three minutes, to be precise), there are two different ways to enjoy your marathon session. Either you can watch in the order the movies flew into cinemas or you can line up the superhero adventures in chronological order.

So here are your options for watching the Marvel movies in order (and if you’re a fan of rival publisher DC, here’s how to watch the DC movies in order too).

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – release order

Here’s how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order. The Marvel movies were released in Phases, which each have a semi-contained story arc. We take a look at the way to watch each Phase, from Phases 1 to 3, as well as what’s coming up in Phase 4.

Marvel movies Phase one

Iron Man (May, 2008)

The Incredible Hulk (June, 2008)

Iron Man 2 (May, 2010)

Thor (May, 2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (July 22, 2011)

Avengers Assemble (May 4, 2012)

Marvel movies Phase two

7. Iron Man 3 (May, 2013)

Thor: The Dark World (November, 2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (April, 2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (August, 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (May, 2015)

Ant-Man (July, 2015)

Marvel movies Phase three

Captain America: Civil War (May, 2016)

Doctor Strange (November, 2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May, 2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (July, 2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (November, 2017)

Black Panther (February, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (April, 2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (July, 2018)

Captain Marvel (March, 2019)

Avengers: Endgame (April, 2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July, 2019)

Phase Four is yet to kick off, and is slightly delayed as Black Widow’s release date has been pushed back. Quite a few are in the early stages so we don’t have a release date yet. Here’s what we know about Phase Four so far.

Marvel movies Phase four (and upcoming)

You can watch most of the Marvel movies in order on Disney Plus UK now, though The Incredible Hulk and the Spider-Man movies are missing. The former was a Universal movie and the latter is Sony's property – though Spidey does star in the crossover movies.

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – chronological order

Just to make things a bit more complicated, the MCU movies don’t always follow on from each other.

While the fifth film to be released, Captain America: The First Avenger is actually the first entry on the Marvel timeline, set at the height of the First World War. And although released after Infinity War, Brie Larson’s first Captain Marvel outing is the second adventure on the Marvel timeline, the majority of the film taking place in 1995.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942) Captain Marvel (1995) Iron Man (2010) Iron Man 2 (2011) The Incredible Hulk (2011) Thor (2011) The Avengers (2012) Iron Man 3 (2012) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2014) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Ant-Man (2015) Captain America: Civil War (2016) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) Doctor Strange (2016-2017) Black Widow (2017) Black Panther (2017) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2017) Avengers: Endgame (2018-2023) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2023)

How to watch the Marvel movies in order – spaghetti order order

The Marvel movies in Spaghetti order, first assembled by writer Jonathan Sim, follows the logic that if a post-credit scene in a Marvel movie alludes to another film, you should watch that film next, if possible.

So if you’re looking to go a little more offbeat with your Marvel movie marathon, here’s how that ordering breaks down…

Iron Man (2008) The Incredible Hulk (2008) Iron Man 2 (2010) Thor (2011) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) The Avengers (2012) Iron Man 3 (2013) Thor: The Dark World (2013) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Ant-Man (2015) Captain America: Civil War (2016) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Black Panther (2018) Doctor Strange (2016) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) Captain Marvel (2019) Avengers: Endgame (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

What’s the best order to watch the Marvel movies?

The choice is completely yours – there’s no wrong way. But, with that said, you definitely want to avoid viewing the film chronologically if you’re an MCU newbie.

First off: you may struggle to remember the background of certain characters. Captain Marvel, for instance, will be introduced in the second film in the list only to next be mentioned over 40 screen hours later.

Plus, you might have the opposite problem and spend too much with other superheroes – as much as we love Tony Stark, his character arc can feel rushed if you watch Iron Man and Iron Man 2 back to back.

Also, making Captain Marvel your second MCU movie means you miss out on the in-jokes and references established over 17 movies.

Disney/Marvel

However, ardent Marvel fans will reap the rewards of re-watching the saga chronologically. Not only will this give more depth to the backstory of some key characters (Avengers stalwart Nick Fury being the prime example), but viewing the films in this order brings a new understanding of the MCU timeline (who knew the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and 2 were only months apart?.

Which Marvel movies are on Disney Plus?

As Marvel is owned by Disney, you can watch most MCU movies by subscribing to streaming service Disney Plus. There are a few movies missing (The Incredible Hulk as it belongs to Universal and Spider-Man as it belongs to Sony), but in alphabetical order, here’s what is available to watch on Disney Plus:

Iron Man

Thor

Iron Man 2

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

In the US Avengers Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are also missing but are due to join Disney Plus USA in 25th June and 29th July respectively.

