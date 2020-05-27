One fan reveals how to watch the Marvel movies in chronological order – scene by scene

Over the past few weeks here at RadioTimes.com we’ve been helping fans out with the Marvel movies order, with all 23 movies in the MCU in a running order based on release order, thematic similarity or simple chronology.

But clearly, we’ve been thinking too small all this time – or rather, too big. Because one fan has gone a step further than any of us, ordering the MCU chronologically at a granular level by breaking the whole thing down scene-by-scene.

Confused? Well, we should hand over to musician Tony Goldmark, who decided to spend some of his extra time in quarantine poring over every flashback and detail from all 23 MCU adventures to create the breakdown, which places every scene in its proper chronological (or sometimes historical) order complete with timestamps so fans can experience the whole thing as our linear interpretation of time intended.

Now, a few caveats. Obviously, this only covers the 23 MCU movies so far. No ABC or Netflix TV shows, no shorts, no deleted scenes. I only counted flashbacks when they could be easily isolated from their respective film's "present." pic.twitter.com/p1DBfdDXXU — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Accordingly, the whole thing kicks off with flashbacks in the Thor movies (which tend to feature shots of the beginning of time and /or the Norse pantheon’s origins), followed by the introduction to Wakanda’s history in Black Panther, a shot from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, most of the 1940s-set Captain America: The First Avenger, then the prologue for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and, well, you get the general idea.

While we can’t promise this viewing order makes sense story-wise or will be easy to set up (unless you have dozens of DVD players running at the same time) it’s a brilliantly incisive bit of fan ordering that gives an interesting overview of the MCU’s established history – though, as Goldmark later agrees, he could have gone into more detail.

…And then all the 2014 time heist scenes. So here, after a brief skimming through Endgame, is a final screencap, expanding on the triple-digit items. Happy skipping! pic.twitter.com/s5Rn3aYKO0 — beautiful internet weirdo (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Just how do all the time travel scenes in Avengers: Endgame fit in anyway? Should they be counted as historical, or part of a new timeline in a parallel universe? And if we accept the latter, how do the multiple trips to different periods within the past count?

Hmmm…back to the drawing board…

