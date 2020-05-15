Coco movie cast share behind-the-scenes insights during global watchalong

From Doctor Who to Call the Midwife, screen fans around the world have joined together for watch parties of their favourite titles. And recently it was the turn of Coco, 2017’s critically Pixar feature-length animation.

The cast and crew of the hit film gave a running commentary of the movie, dropping behind-the-scenes nuggets. And most revolved around young star Anthony Gonzalez, who voiced adorable aspiring musician Miguel.

From his own account, Gonzalez not only revealed that he recorded his scenes out of order, but also how Pixar told him he got the part: a letter written in the same style as the movie’s artwork.

Fun Fact: I did not record the scenes in chronological order, so when I saw the movie for the first time I was very surprised and amazed!!! #CocoWatchParty — Anthony Gonzalez (@AnthonyBGonzal) May 14, 2020

The MOST AMAZING MOMENT OF MY LIFE! #CocoWatchParty pic.twitter.com/qar3vFFrsK — Anthony Gonzalez (@AnthonyBGonzal) May 14, 2020

Gonzalez also said he still cries – three years on – while singing Remember Me.

Singing "Remember Me" was very emotional! I always cry! #CocoWatchParty — Anthony Gonzalez (@AnthonyBGonzal) May 15, 2020

Director Lee Unkrich also shared several shots of the cast – including Gonzalez and Héctor actor Gael García Bernal – in the recording studio.

Here’s a shot from one of @AnthonyBGonzal’s recording sessions at Disney Studios.#CocoWatchParty pic.twitter.com/0AOgil49HR — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Unkrich also shared early ideas for the film and concept art.

Coco, the 19th Pixar movie, follows the story of a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who finds his way into the Land of the Dead by accident. It’s here he turns to his deceased great-great-grandfather (and legendary guitar player) to help him back home – and reverse his family’s ban on music.

Briefly, it was the story of an American boy who goes to visit his Mexican family after his mom dies. He ends up going to the Land of the Dead and looking for her.#CocoWatchParty https://t.co/TZFOecl0oB — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) May 15, 2020

In earlier versions, Dante was a total badass.#CocoWatchParty pic.twitter.com/wWq8VBYcY2 — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) May 15, 2020

The film currently sits on a commendable 97% score on review aggregation Rotten Tomatoes and raked in over $807 million pounds worldwide.

